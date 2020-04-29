The Atchison County Commission Board members virtually interviewed candidates Wednesday in effort to fulfill the public works director position.
The position has been vacant since Feb. 25, the day commissioners terminated the inaugural Public Works Director James “Jay” Harbour was terminated. Harbour had been on the job since Oct. 8, 2019. The contract was initially extended to Harbour on Sept. 17, 20019 to be paid an annual salary of $63,000.
During their virtual workshop sessions on Tuesday, April 28, commissioners briefly discussed their expectations about what all the virtual interview process would entail under the privilege of executive session.
Chairman Jack Bower said he expects Human Resource Director Jamie Madison will actually interview each candidate while Bower, Vice-chairman Eric Noll and Commissioner Henry W. “Bill” Pohl will score and rate them.
The virtual gathering of commissioners was to commence at 9 a.m. After the meeting was called to order and recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance the interviews started and were to continue until finished.
Commissioners initiated the public works director position to ensure more of an emphasis on the administrative oversight of road and bridge projects, grant funding applications, the paperwork, budgeting and the administration of the department’s funds.
Early on after Harbour’s appointment, Joe Snyder was appointed to serve as the superintendent of the road and bridge department. In the interim since Harbour’s departure, Snyder leads the department.
Concerning other road and bridge matters, commissioners:
*GIS Coordinator Roger Denton, Snyder and Consultant Mark Wilson are devising a formal culvert policy to have in place whenever the need arises to address a culvert matter. The policy will serve as a documented reference to ensure consistency related to culvert issues. The elements of the forthcoming policy have been discussed during workshop sessions, and preparations are ongoing to have the policy ready for commissioners’ approval within the near future.
*On April 14, authorized Bower to sign a contract with Kings Construction Co. Inc. that arose as the result of an April 7 bid opening for the rejuvenation of a 1.5-mile portion of Osage Road for $17,500.
* Have engaged Kenny Blair, an engineer with Cook, Flatt & Strobel, to work on behalf of the county, Benton, Center and Kapioma townships concerning the NextEra Transmission Line Project haul route throughout portions of the county. Blair will serve as the point person for the county to address concerns that might arise and to ensure all parties comply with terms of the agreement with NextEra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.