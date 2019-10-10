The non-essential Atchison County departments will not be open for regular business on Monday, Oct. 14, due to an employee training day.
The Atchison County Courthouse, road and bridge, transfer stations, EMS and community corrections offices will be closed so that employees can participate in the special training on Columbus Day. County officials apologize for any inconveniences the closure might cause to the public citizens. However, the ongoing training and exercises are important to improve employee morale and customer service.
The Kansas Driver’s License Office, Atchison County District Court and all clerk offices located on the second floor of the courthouse will be closed in observance of the Columbus Day holiday.
All county and state-run offices will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, Oct. 15 in the courthouse.
