Although the proposed property tax increase hearing for a tax increase is a done deal for 2024, county commissioners expect to continue their budget for a while longer.
After 17 persons appeared in person to comment for a scheduled public hearing this past Tuesday to inform the stakeholders that an increase in county property taxes is likely, commissioners decided to make another attempt to pare down the mill levy.
To avoid a county tax increase in 2024, commissioners will have to meet an RNR of 47.093 mills. Each mill in the county budget carries a value of $214,073, At the time of adjournment the proposed mill levy was left at 53.384 with commissioners' agreement by consensus to try and find ways to cut about another $400,000 from the budget.
County Finance Director Mark Zeltner said the commissioners plan to discuss the budget again during their next regular meeting which is scheduled between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12 in the commission room located in the basement at the Atchison County Courthouse.
At the time when taxpayers received notices about the tax hike, the mill levy reflected an increase of more than 30 percent. At the time of the hearing earlier this week, the commissioners presented a proposed levy of 53.384 mills that would be a 13.37 percent decrease from the start of the budget work this year, which would be about $42.75 more in taxes for homeowners of a $100,000 home on the 2023 tax bill.
"We will meet again next Tuesday during the regular meeting to discuss the areas each Commissioner believes they can reduce," Zeltner said via email in response to an Atchison Globe inquiry.
The proposed budget will have to be approved by Sunday, Oct. 1, Zeltner said.
According to the statute, after governing bodies adopt the mill levy it can't exceed the rate, but commissioners can reduce it.
During the RNR hearing Chairwoman Casey Quinn, Vice-chairman Eric Noll, and Commissioner Allen Reavis explained the RNR and the process.
Noll defined the RNR as a target rate and said assessed valuation is different from the appraised value of properties.
County Clerk Michelle Phillips told the stakeholders the notices they received in the mail also listed all the taxing entities that they are subject to. Although the county taxes are only a portion of the total tax bill, when the taxes are due, they are paid to Atchison County for distribution to the respective entities.
Commissioners agreed the county is responsible for paying health and property insurance for operations, which they have limited control over.
Commissioners heard complaints that some county departments have vehicles that appear to be newer than theirs (taxpayers privately owned). Another person inquired about the revenue the departments generate.
Commissioners agreed the revenue is currently less than in previous years, and vehicles at some point, are subject to replacement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.