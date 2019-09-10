County leaders are hopeful their creation of a new position and forthcoming hire will be on the road to fruition sometime this fall.
Commissioner Henry W. “Bill” Pohl and Vice-chairman Eric Noll agreed Tuesday commissioners have extended an offer to one of the recently interviewed candidate to be the first to lead the forthcoming creation of the Atchison County Public Works Administration. Noll and Pohl also agreed the plans are that the department will have administrative oversight of the road and bridge projects, grant endeavors and administration of funds, budgets and paperwork.
The candidate, who commissioners identified as a man, was extended an offer after commissioners interviewed him via Skype amid recent hurricane warnings in Florida, Pohl said. Because the employment is tentative, commissioners declined to announce his name. However, they agreed the tentative start date is Wednesday, Oct. 9.
The tentative hire is a current Florida resident, Pohl said, and he is an Oklahoma native.
Both Noll and Pohl agreed although the road and bridge department course will be evolving down the road the new hire’s task will be to concentrate on the road and bridge matters at hand, until a solid direction emerges.
Since the termination of the former superintendent on April 30, the Atchison County Road and Bridge Department has been without a permanent leader. Longtime road and bridge employee, Mark Gentry has been appointed to serve as the interim superintendent in the meantime, in place of Seth Howard.
In other matters,
Noll read a proclamation declaring September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The declaration unanimously approved and signed by both commissioners present. To commemorate the month, Tom Hefner, courthouse maintenance, will light the clock tower gold when he next winds the clock, Noll said.
Commissioners also signed off on an Emergency Management Performance Grant Application as presented by Director Wes Lanter, of Atchison County Emergency Management.
Chairman Jack Bower was absent from the meeting.
