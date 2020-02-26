About $949,787 worth of unpaid taxes, special assessments, penalties and interests are represented in the most recent tax sale proceeding involving 113 properties filed last week in district court.
Case No. 2020 CV 14 was filed Feb. 18 as Board of County Commissioners of the County of Atchison, Kansas v. Kansas Education Holding, LLC, and others, including about 194 individuals identified as having an interest in one or more of the parcels subject to the upcoming tax sale.
Atchison County Counselor Patrick Henderson said in a press release to Atchison Globe that some persons listed having an interest in a property might not be a delinquent taxpayer. About half of parties included might possibly have an interest in property, but they are not owners of record.
The greatest amount of back taxes owed is more than $341.529 from listed claimants: Kansas Education Holdings, LLC, Riverbend International School Inc., K.T. Leung, Carol Kwan, and four other named individuals. This property is located at 1900 North Second Street in Atchison. The remaining 112 properties at this time eligible for the auction block for tax amounts owed greater than $23,738 for a house located at 1029 Parallel to the least amount owed of about $68 for a tract of land located along North Rooks Road.
County commissioners adopted Resolution No. 2020-1462 on Feb. 11 to authorize Henderson to proceed with the petitions for judicial tax foreclosure process.
The next step of the process is to give notice of the proceedings to all who might have an interest in the property, Henderson said. The initial step commence in late summer of 2019 when a list of properties were sent to the abstractors.
There is not a date set yet for the sale, Henderson said. He invites parties who would like to receive notice of the upcoming tax sale should go to the county’s website, http://www.atchison countyks.org, and click on the “Services” tab, then on “Notify Me” to sign up to receive notices concerning the tax sale.
In Kansas real estate taxes are collected in arrears, Henderson said. The properties subject to sale became three years delinquent in tax payments as of the Sept. 1, 2019 tax collections reflect any unpaid taxes for 2018 as delinquent, Henderson explained.
The unpaid 2017 taxes are one year delinquent, unpaid for 2016 mark the second year delinquency and those in arrears for 2015 are delinquent for a third year. Thus, eligible for the tax sale block. In addition to eligible parcels in tax arrears, properties that have been abandoned and only one or more years delinquent are also subject to the tax sale, Henderson said.
Kansas defines abandonment as an unoccupied structure for a minimum of one year that has not been reasonably maintained that includes any accommodating land.
The county and the City of Atchison worked together in effort prepare for the upcoming sale concerning abandoned properties, Henderson said. Initially the city identified 37 properties that might be eligible due to structures located and no water service.
Henderson said of these 15 had already been identified for tax sale inclusion, but 10 were not because they was no tax delinquency that exceeded a year in arrears. However, the remaining 12 of the city-identified properties were deemed eligible for the sale because it was verified the properties were indeed abandoned within the perimeters of the statute.
The most recent tax sale took place April, 24, 2019, when 29 of 43 listed tracts were auctioned off. Thirty-eight registered bidders signed for assigned numbers. The collective bids totaled more than $103,000.
Delinquent taxpayers may redeem their properties from now until a yet determined number of days before the upcoming tax sale. To redeem property taxpayers in arrears must bring back taxes up to date, pay the required court cost, and a penalty on the delinquent taxes owed.
