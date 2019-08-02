The process toward another tax sale is within the vision of county leaders.
Atchison County Counselor Patrick Henderson said he is in the process of sending a list of properties to the abstractors. The properties, comprising about 50 vacant homes and about 140 other eligible parcels, are three years delinquent and are have not been in any other sale.
Henderson said although the process has gotten started, it is only an initial step. It is too early to tell when the sale will take place and how many properties will head to the auction block. Henderson enlightened commissioners on the subject during their meeting Tuesday.
In other matters, commissioners:
Unanimously agreed and signed off on a document to apply for the tax credits the county is eligible to receive. The county plans to sell the tax credits and use the proceeds toward the purchase of a new boiler and its installation in the courthouse. It recently came to light that the current boiler is faulty and in need of replacement.
Are preparing themselves to do some work on the 2020 budget. Currently, there is an ongoing audit. After the audit is complete, commissioners expect work to begin on the budget draft. By statute the adopted budget is due to the county clerk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.