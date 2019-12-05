A claim involving a dump truck in the county’s fleet wrecked twice amid harsh weather conditions this past winter season of 2019-20 is about to reach settlement.
The truck was on loan from the Atchison County Solid Waste Department to the Atchison County Road and Bridge Department for hauling purposes necessary in effort to clear the county roads.
County Counselor Patrick Henderson told county commissioners at their Nov. 26 meeting that Insurance Adjustor James Gambrel representing the Kansas County Association Multi-Line Pool has determined the actual cash value of the 2004 Sterling dump truck. The truck’s value is more than $49,741, and the adjusted amount will reflect a $900 towing bill. The deductible is $500 on the claim.
Commissioners heard a more refined plan concerning the matter at their meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Henderson told them the amount covering the truck’s value will go into the solid waste capital outlay fund. The reimbursement to cover the tow bill will go to the road and bridge department’s contractual fund, Henderson said. The truck’s title will be sent to KCAMP for salvage.
Commissioners agreed the truck wrecked on two different occurrences during different snowstorms. They also agreed that overall despite the damages it sustained the truck’s body appeared to be in pretty good shape. However, its frame was bent out of shape so the insurance company totaled it.
County Chairman Jack Bower said settlement is a fair market value.
Concerning another matter, commissioners unanimously approved a request as presented from Public Works Director Jay Harbour to purchase a 2016 John Deere 672 motor grader for the road and bridge department. The cost is $218,831 from the Topeka-based Murphy Tractor and Equipment along with an 84-month or 6,000-hour warranty, whichever comes first. Harbour said he expects the grader will arrive sometime about the first part of 2020. The forthcoming grader has already clocked 45 hours of use on it.
The forthcoming grader will replace an older model Volvo currently in use that carries a trade-in value of $35,000 reflected in the purchase price from the original $253,831 asking price for the newer grader.
Henderson is preparing proposals for lease-purchase bids for opening within the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.