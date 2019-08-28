Atchison County commissioners will be back in town before the end of the week for the purpose of interviewing candidates to lead the county’s road and bridge department.
The interview process will resume at 12 p.m. and continue throughout the afternoon on Friday at the courthouse. The agenda includes a call to order, Pledge of Allegiance, a new business item, executive session and adjournment. Each commissioner will serve on a different panel as part of the interview process. The interviews will continue until they are finished.
The commissioners have been on the hunt for a new Atchison County Road and Bridge superintendent since former Superintendent Seth Howard was terminated April 30. At the time, commissioners indicated they wanted to take the department in another direction.
In the meantime, Mark Gentry, a longtime road and bridge employee, was appointed to serve as the interim superintendent.
On Tuesday, Aug. 27, commissioners recessed from public meeting to convene in an executive session for a half hour to discuss a matter of non-elected personnel in the presence of Atchison County Counselor Patrick Henderson, GIS Coordinator Roger Denton, IT Director Wes Lanter, Atchison County Emergency Management director, and Human Resource Director Jamie Madison.
After the public meeting resumed, commissioners did not take action concerning the privileged matter, but they indicated they would be conducting interviews on Friday.
Concerning another matter, commissioners unanimously approved a contract to engage the O’Keefe and Wilson Abstracting firm for abstracting services for a tentative 2020 tax sale at a cost of $120 per tract.
“There are more than 100 and some tracts ready to go,” Henderson said of the identified parcels potentially headed for the auction block.
