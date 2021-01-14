Atchison County leaders have reorganized for the year with a first-time commissioner joining them at the table as the fourth woman in county history to do so.
Casey Quinn was elected in November to take the post representing the 3rd Commission District.
Before the meeting got underway at noon on Monday, Jan. 11 via virtual platform Atchison County District Court Judge Martin Asher administered the oath of office to Quinn and Eric Noll who was successfully re-elected in bid for another term to represent the constituents residing in the 2nd Commission District. Asher also administered the oath to the elected officials.
As the order of organizational business proceeded Chairman Jack Bower called for nominations for county chairman. Quinn nominated Bower to retain his role as chairman, as Bower asked for a second, then seconded the nomination himself for discussion purposes. Noll asked why they were departing from the tradition of previous years.
Bower and Quinn both agreed they were unaware of any such tradition. Quinn explained that she thought it would be good for Bower and Noll to retain their roles on the commission because she was a “newbie.”
As the nomination proceeded to a vote, Bower was elected by a 2-1 vote. Noll voted nay. Noll was elected to serve as vice-chairman.
Commissioners also made assignments for themselves and county officials to serve on various boards. Director Wesley Lanter, Emergency Management, presented the FEMA emergency declaration to authorize a 90-day extension unless the threat of the pandemic diminishes within the time frame. Commissioners authorized the extension as presented, which qualifies the county for FEMA assistance and funding in wake of the COVID-19 epidemic.
