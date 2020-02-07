County leaders plan to turn their focus to the county road system to devise a plan of action to address issues affecting various transportation infrastructures countywide.
The workshop is not for public comment, but instead a more like a discussion and goal setting session among commissioners, Public Works Director Jay Harbour and Superintendent Joe Snyder, of the Atchison County Road and Bridge Department and GIS Coordinator Roger Denton. Although not a public hearing for comment the public is welcome to observe and listen to the discussion.
Commissioner Henry W. “Bill” Pohl said he expects the officials will talk about 286th, Cheyenne, Ottawa, Osborne and Sherman roads. Pohl said he has some concerns that if some roads are not repaired soon, they might fall apart. There will also be discussions about bridge and tube replacements.
This will be a time prioritize plans, Pohl and Vice-chairman Eric Noll agreed. Both agreed they expect the discussions to be rather extensive.
Throughout past few years and recent months commissioners have heard numerous complaints about multiple road issues from out-sourced workmanship, drainage, potholes and other issues. Some are weather-related are obsolete in size and weight limits, or just aging out.
The workshop is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19 in the county commission room at the courthouse, 423 North Fifth Street.
