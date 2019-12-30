The Atchison County Treasurer’s Office will close at noon Tuesday, Dec. 31 to complete the 2019 year-end balancing procedures.
Atchison County Commission members will be in the commission room during regular hours on Tuesday at the courthouse. Commissioners expect to conduct their workshop session commencing at 10 a.m. until noon. Their regular session will convene from 1 p.m. until there is no further business to address.
All non-essential county offices will not be open New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 in observance of the holiday. Normal business hours will resume on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
