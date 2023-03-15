Monica Zeigel

Monica Zeigel 

 Atchison Globe file photo

Less than six months on the job, Monica Zeigel has been terminated as director of the Atchison County Community Corrections, effective immediately.

Atchison County commissioners unanimously voted to terminate Zeigel for misleading and omitting reasons as provided to commissioners and Atchison County Community Corrections advisory boards. The action was taken before commissioners adjourned their meeting Tuesday, March 14. 