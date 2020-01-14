Eleven days of paid holidays are scheduled and approved for the county employees as part of the organization county leaders determined on
Monday for the current work calendar year.
On a vote by the Atchison County Board of County Commissioners, the county government will observe the following 2020 holiday schedule:
Birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. —
Monday, Jan. 20;
Presidents’ Day —
Monday, Feb. 17;
Memorial Day —
Monday, May 25;
Independence Day — Saturday, July 4 — will see closures will take place in observance of this holiday on
Friday, July 3;
Labor Day —
Monday, Sept. 7;
Veterans Day —
Wednesday, Nov. 11;
Thanksgiving —
Thursday, Nov. 26 and
Friday, Nov. 27;
Thursday, Dec. 24 and
Friday, Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas;
and New Year’s Day,
Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
Chairman Jack Bower and Commissioner Henry W. “Bill” Pohl both voted in favor of the holiday schedule. Vice-chairman Eric Noll said it is his preference to take only a half day off for Christmas Eve, which would follow the precedent of 2019; he thus voted in the negative.
Bower was re-elected to chair the commission of another year, and Noll will retain his post as the vice-chairman. Commissioners will continue to keep
Tuesdays of each week as the regular meeting days. Workshops will take place from 10 a.m. to Noon. Meetings are scheduled to convene at 1 p.m. until there is no further business to address.
Committee and board assignments for commissioners or designated representatives are:
Bower: Joint Communications Advisory Board; Solid Waste Advisory Board; and economic development interests’ representative.
Noll: Area Agency on Aging; Northeast Kansas Multi-county Health Board; North East Kansas Community Action Program Regional Board; and North East Kansas Environmental Services.
Pohl: Ambulance Advisory Board; Community Corrections Advisory Board; Juvenile Justice Authority Juvenile Corrections Advisory Board; and Project Concern.
Human Resource Director Jamie Madison: Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce Board.
The following board appointments have been deleted: Live Well, Live Atchison; Mo-Kan Regional Board; and the Vandiver Trust. Commissioners designated
Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, as the date to organize next year.
Concerning other organizational matters, commissioners:
Approved Columbus Day, Oct. 12 as a designated training day for county employees. Noll said he is not opposed, but recommended the day might be better utilized if some departments might offer special training specific to respective departments.
Named the following banks at the eligible depositories: Exchange Bank & Trust, UMB, Bank of Atchison, and Bank of Blue Valley. Atchison County Treasurer Connie Ellerman said the county has certificates of deposit in all the aforementioned banks. Exchange Bank & Trust was named as the main depository for the county, as Ellerman recommended.
Set mileage rate according to the .58 per mile as allowed by IRS and State of Kansas. The meal reimbursement is to remain the same as the previous year.
Approved by 2 to 1 vote, to allow cell phone reimbursement at $30 and $60 for call and data plans according to the discretion of department heads; Bower and Noll were in favor. Noll voted against and conveyed his belief that $30 was enough to cover cell phone usage. Of the 60 employees currently utilizing the county’s phone plans, 20 use the higher-priced data plan. The other 40 are on the basic cell phone usage plan, according to information presented to commissioners.
Commissioners also:
Re-appointed Terry McKinney to serve another term on the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall Board of Trustees.
Agreed to leave the percentage for the countywide 1 cent sales tax distribution rate as 61 percent to fund joint communications and 39 percent for solid waste operation, as based on the 2019 figures.
Waived the general accepted accounting practice to utilize the cash basis method for the 2020 audit instead of the accrual practice.
Commissioners also discussed the 911 addressing permit fees, the 2021 budget calendar, county government day and possible meetings between county leaders cities’ and townships’ leaders. There were not decisions made. Instead, the matters will be up for discussion at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.