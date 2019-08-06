County leaders expect to put their pencils to the paper in effort to complete the budget for publication in the newspaper’s weekend edition.
Commissioners will convene at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 in special session to discuss the 2020 Atchison County budget discussion.
Chairman Jack Bower said Tuesday he and fellow commissioners Vice-chairman Eric Noll and Commissioner Henry W. “Bill” Pohl are down to the final details.
“Our plan is to publish it Saturday,” Bower said.
The actual budget work started in early May with the deadline to receive submitted requests for appropriations from outside agencies and nonprofit organizations and reviews of capital improvement requests.
The process has followed the schedule as presented by Atchison County Clerk Michelle Phillips and Human Resource Director Jamie Madison, but fell behind a few days to accommodate the annual financial audit for the previous year.
A budget hearing to consider adoption of the budget is on target for later this month.
I other matters, commissioners:
* Approved a purchase order for $250 in sponsorship from the county toward the Atchison County Community Foundation kick-off scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Noll made the motion that passed 2 to 1. Noll and Bower in favor, Pohl voted nay.
*Recessed from public session for 15 minutes to discuss two attorney-client matters behind closed doors with County Counselor Patrick Henderson. After the public meeting resumed, commissioners took action to adjourn for the day.
