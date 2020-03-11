The budget season is about to widen as another round of discussions between commissioners and department heads focus on the wish lists and needs of county government.
During a workshop Tuesday, elected and appointed officials gathered to initially plan their schedule for the 2021 budget season.
A review of the 2021 budget calendar has been top of their minds since the county’s organizational meeting Jan. 13.
About the time county’s assessed valuation estimates check in, Atchison County Clerk Michelle Phillips on behalf of the county commissioners, Chairman Jack Bower, Vice-chairman Eric Noll and Commissioner Henry W. “Bill” Pohl expects to send letters to outside entities non-profit agencies that have submitted requests for appropriation in the current and previous years. The requests for funding are due back Friday, May 1, to Phillips.
Bower directed the department heads to input into their calculations a 2 percent cost of living adjustment as a place holder, and to work with human resources to compute the employee withholding taxes and health insurance. Commissioners will consider the COLA before Wednesday, July 1.
Departments that generate revenue are to print out a separate revenue report to present along with the expense budget worksheet, Bower said. He recommended the officials keep field notes and expected expenditures related to their departments in effort to help commissioners know what they expect for the specific departments and any different account numbers.
Bower described the countywide 1 cent sales tax funded sold waste and joint communication departments as “moving targets.” A presentation of these budgets for these departments will need to be ready for presentation at an upcoming joint county and City of Atchison meeting, Bower said. The budgets are subject to approval prior to Monday, June 15.
If all goes according to plan, the commissioners will approve the budget by Tuesday, Aug. 4 and ready for publication in the Saturday, Aug. 8, as a legal notice in the county’s newspaper of record. Then ready for adoption at public hearing Tuesday, Aug. 18. If the need arises, Tuesday, Sept. 15, is the tentative date for a budget election.
