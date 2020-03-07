County officials are expecting the delivery sooner than later that goes hand in hand with the new ambulance, and rounds out a list of equipment purchases for Atchison County EMS.
Commissioners unanimously agreed to proceed with a $35,221 purchase for a cot system from the Ohio-based Ferno Washington, Inc. EMS Director Corey Scott said the bid proposal was directly from the manufacturer, and that he expects to present the formal purchase order to commissioners on Tuesday, March 10.
The cot is an integrated patient transport and loading system capable of lifting and loading a maximum of 700 pounds into and out of the ambulances, as indicated in the manufacturer’s description. The cot is of a design to limit the physical exertion required by ambulance personnel to load and unload patients. The device operates by a power-driven system.
The basic cost of the cot and fastening system is about $31,871, and a $200 charge for freight and delivery. There is an additional cost for option that comprise a collapsible/telescoping IV pole; mounted oxygen cylinder retention and defibrillator retention (hook) and flat storage devices; two batteries; bariatric capable side rails; a complete cot strap set with shoulder straps; two wheel locks, one per side; and the necessary systems, components; and necessary accessories needed to install devices to operate the cot with the existing ambulances in the current EMS fleet.
The bid includes on-site EMS staff training by an authorized manufacturer’s representative and a minimum one year warranty on parts, labor and travel for all devices and accessories. Bids for the cot went out in mid-February.
Commissioners viewed the new ambulance in early February. It was during the viewing when Scott conveyed his expectation the new cot system would be in place this summer.
Concerning other matters on Tuesday, commissioners:
Heard the bids for lawn mowing services concerning county properties. Maintenance Supervisor Joe Bowen opened five bids received from local vendors, Van Dyke Lawn Care, David Lowe, Urban Lawn Care, Ryan Chalfant and Pruett Lawn Care. The bids ranged from the highest submitted at more than $1,000 to lowest at less than $300 per month. The scope includes mowing six county-owned lots; the courthouse and Atchison County Law Enforcement Center; Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and certain grounds at Atchison Senior Village. Commissioners expect to take action at the Tuesday, March 5 meeting after Bowen reviews all documents relevant to the bids and consultations with the bidders.
Unanimously approved a $10,000 payout for the Atchison Family YMCA Cray Community Center. The payment represents the final year of the county’s commitment to the $11.5 million major renovation and remodeling project that was more than five years in the making. In 2016, the county approved by a 2 to 1 vote to contribute $60,000 to help fund the Y project, or $10,000 annually for six consecutive years, The Globe reported.
Signed off on agreements with Benedictine College for the facilitation for refinancing of recent improvements on campus in effort to take advantage of lower interest rates. One agreement related to the closing of the series A and B bonds, commissioner approved in February. The other refers to a refinement of the language in of a resolution in regards to the 2020 series C and D bonds.
Recessed from public session to convene in executive session for 30 minutes to discuss a matter of nonelected personnel. County Counselor Patrick Henderson, Human Resource Director Jamie Madison and Director Wesley Lanter, of Emergency Management and IT were also present.
After public session resumed, commissioners adjourned for the day.
