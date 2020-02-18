A southeastern Atchison County man is the first person to officially throw his hat into the political ring for a run for one of open positions for the 2020 election.
Ronald “Ron” Stirton, an Atchison Republican, has filed for the Trustee positon on the Walnut Township Board. Stirton filed the Candidate’s Declaration of Intention on Jan. 14 at the Atchison County Clerk’s Office.
County Clerk Michelle Phillips said qualified registered voters interested in filing a candidacy for office may do so by noon deadline on Monday, June 1, in effort to have their name on the ballot for the primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
June 1 is also the deadline for two other election-related matters. It is the last day and time for early candidate filers who’ve changed their minds to request a removal of their name for consideration. It is also the last chance to change a party affiliation for the primary election.
Tuesday, July 14 is the last day to register for first-time voters or persons 18 years of age or older to be eligible to receive a ballot for the Tuesday, Aug. 4 primary election.
Potential candidates may file for the open positions in Atchison County that will be decided in 2020. The offices are the 1st and 2nd district county commission seats; county sheriff; county attorney; county clerk; county treasurer; and register of deeds, as well as the township offices of trustee and treasurer or open in each of the eight townships.
All of the aforementioned positions are 4-year terms.
The Democratic and Republican parties will each have the positions of precinct committeeman and precinct committee woman open to serve on their respective countywide central committees. All are 2-year terms.
Potential candidates for offices other than affiliated political party positions are subject to pay a filing fee or file a petition with a minimum amount of signatures from qualified voters.
For more information contact the Atchison County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse at 423 North Fifth St, call 913-804-6030 or email Phillips, the county’s chief election officer at mphillips@atcoks.org or Deputy County Election Officer Kalee Vanderweide at kvanderweide@atcoks.org.
