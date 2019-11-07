In observance of Veterans Day, Monday Nov. 11, all non-essential county offices will close for the holiday.
All business offices located in the courthouse, Atchison County Road and Bridge and Solid Waste departments and all other non-essential business operations will resume regular business on Tuesday, Nov. 12. There will be no county commission meeting due to commissioners attending the annual Kansas Association of Counties Conference in Wichita.
