Despite the ongoing disruptions amid the coronavirus pandemic, the candidate filings and elections will still go on with a few procedural changes.
Atchison County Clerk Michelle Phillips, the county’s chief election officer, encourages potential candidates to contact her and file for an office of their choosing and reminds the eligible public to vote. Potential candidates have until noon Monday, June 1 to file an official run for office, and to have your name appear on the ballot for the upcoming primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 4. First time voters who will be 18 years of age or older on the day of the primary election have until Tuesday, July 14 to register to vote. June 1 is also the deadline voters have to change their party affiliation for the primary election.
There are six persons who have filed for a county office, of these two are new to the political arena.
Duane Boldridge, a Democrat, on April 14 filed to run for the 3rd District County Commission seat, Casey Quinn, a Republican, filed her candidacy for the post in February.
Register of Deeds Shelley Campbell, an incumbent, has thrown her hat into the ring for a third 4-year term to the office. Like Campbell, Phillips has filed to retain her post for a second term. Both Campbell and Phillips are Republicans and filed their respective candidacies in March.
Incumbent Sheriff Jack Laurie, a Republican, is seeking his third term to the office.
John Calhoon, a former sheriff, has filed as a Democrat, to re-claim the office.
Phillips said although the courthouse remains closed to the public, persons can still come and file your run for an office, or register to vote. Call the Clerk’s office at 913-804-6030 for information, or to notify the Clerk’s Office staff and discuss the procedural alternatives like Zoom and other options. Qualified persons can also register to vote online at ksvotes.org.
Currently the Atchison County Courthouse is closed to walk-in traffic, but the county clerk’s office remains open for business between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Potential candidates may pay a filing fee, or file by petition with the required amount of qualified voters of the respective political party.
“We can come meet them outside the courthouse,” Phillips said. “We can watch you write your signature and verify what needs to be notarized and verified. I want to provide the opportunities for all potential candidates to file.”
Phillips reminds qualified voters that they will have various opportunities to vote other than at the polling places on the respective days of election. Some persons might not feel comfortable to vote at the polls due to concerns about exposure to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I want every voter to know they have a safe way to vote,” Phillips said of the voting alternatives.
Potential voters can request a mail-out ballot for a single election cycle or on a permanent basis, for sick, disabled, or have an inability to vote at a polling place. This can be done by staff at the clerk’s office or one can do so themselves online. Log on to atchisoncountyks.org, click on Government, go to Election tab, click on Voter View – enter registrant formation, and click on Advance Voting link for more information and/or to request a ballot. Registered voters have until the end of the day on Tuesday, July 28 to request an advance ballot application. The ballots will go out in the mail Wednesday, July 15. Voters who are inflicted with an unexpected or temporary illness or disability can apply for a ballot until 7 p.m. on the day of the election. The advance ballots can be returned by mail, but must be postmarked no later than the election day, and received at the clerk’s office by the following Friday. Advanced ballots can also be walked into the clerk’s office or any polling place until 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Due to the restrictions currently in place at the courthouse the public can drop off documents and paperwork related to voter registration in the box located near the entrance facing Parallel Street.
Positions up for grabs this election cycle include all countywide offices, 2nd and 3rd county commission districts, township treasurer and trustee positions, all are 4-year terms.
All Democrat and Republican precinct committee men and women positions are open for two-year terms. These positions are elected during the primary election in effort for the respective central committees to organize their parties’ in time for the General Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3
