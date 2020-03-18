Emergency Management Director Wesley Lanter announced effective March 17, 2020, Atchison County will be limiting public access to Atchison County departments and offices to take preventative measures designed to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus illness. We are making arrangements to adjust services to be in the best interest of the employees and citizens of Atchison County and following the interim guidance as provided by KDHE and the CDC. Information on the changes of services will be posted to the Atchison County website and Atchison County Facebook page as they become available.
There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Atchison County. Please follow the Atchison County Health Department for official updates regarding COVID-19.
Atchison County Courthouse: The north doors of the Atchison County Courthouse will be locked and citizens should call to make appointments with the offices needed. There is a blue box located at the north entrance of the courthouse for all documents that need dropped off. Please make sure all documents are in a secured envelope with the name of the department it should be delivered to.
If you have any symptoms similar to the flu, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, please do not enter or make an appointment until symptoms have subsided and you have been fever free for at least 24 hours.
• Treasurer’s Office: 913-804-6050
o No renewals (stickers) will be completed in person. Please renew online (http://ikan.ks.gov); by mail (mail to 423 N. 5th, Atchison, KS 66002); or using the courthouse drop box (in front of the courthouse). You can reprint your vehicle registration notice online under Treasurer on our website www.atchisoncountyks.org This includes the pin number needed for online renewals or the amounts for mailing registrations in. You may mail or drop off your renewals to our office at 423 North 5th, Atchison, KS 66002. Please include a current contact number as well as insurance information (we will return it with your renewal). Or you may have your insurance faxed to our office (fax: 913-367-3187).
o For completion of title work on a vehicle purchase, please call the office at 913-804-6050 for an appointment. We will coordinate with you to make accommodations to complete the title work curbside. Please call regarding refunds on sold/disposed vehicles.
o Please follow the link on our website to pay current real estate, property and truck taxes. You may also mail your payment in or drop it off in the box in front of the courthouse.
o Please call the office at 913-804-6050 with questions between 8:30 am and 4:55 pm. Or email treasurers@atcoks.org. We appreciate your patience in keeping all of our community members safe.
• Clerk’s Office: 913-804-6030
o Voter registrations can be completed online at https://www.kdor.ks.gov/apps/voterreg/default.aspx
o Fish and game licenses are available online at http://kdwpt.state.ks.us/
o If you would rather fill out a paper copy, please call the Clerk’s Office to request the document be mailed or a staff member can meet you outside.
o If you need assistance, please call the office at 913-804-6030 or email clerks@atcoks.org.
• Register of Deeds Office: 913-804-6025
o If you have documents to be dropped off for processing please put documents in the drop box at the north entrance of the courthouse and call the office to notify them of the drop off.
o Record searches may be completed online. Please call the office or visit the Atchison County Register of Deeds website at http://atchisoncountyks.org/4/Register-Of-Deeds for more information.
• County Attorney’s Office: 913-804-6020
o Please call to make an appointment.
• Appraiser’s Office: 913-804-6010
o Please call to make an appointment.
o Appeal Hearings – If you are scheduled or need to schedule an appeal hearing, please contact Debbie Thompson, County Appraiser for an appointment. dthompson@atcoks.org – 913-804-6017
o If you have Personal Property questions you can call Amanda Dishong at 913-804-6016
• Human Resources: 913-804-6002
o Garnishments should be dropped off in the drop box of the north side of the courthouse. If you need a document signed, please call 913-804-6002.
• District Court: 913-804-6060
o Please use the east doors of the courthouse to enter for jury duty and court. If you are unable to use the stairs and need to use the ADA doors, please call 913-804-6030 and you will be granted access.
o If you need to pay fines or fees – please call in advanced to find out the amount you owe. You will need to have exact dollar amount and change when paying fines and fees. No change will be given during this time.
o If you have any questions or concerns that could be answered by phone, please call first instead of coming to the courthouse.
Road & Bridge: The Road & Bridge department office will be locked at all times and no citizen or vendor entry will be allowed. Please knock on the door and if someone is available to assist you, we will greet you outside.
• Noxious Weed sales: If you are coming to the Road & Bridge facility to pick up noxious weed chemicals, please call 913-804-6120 PRIOR to coming to town so items can be sat outside for you.
Solid Waste: The Solid Waste department (transfer station) will continue operations as normal with a few exceptions.
• Payments should be mailed or dropped off in the mailbox instead of the inside the office.
• Construction demolition drops – please call prior so we can have the paperwork ready for you upon arrival.
• If there is a shortage of department staff, there is a chance that the Effingham location may be closed for a duration of time. We will post notification if the site closes.
Emergency Management and EMS:
The Emergency Management and EMS facilities (EMS Station 1, Atchison and EMS Station 1, Effingham) will be closed to the public.
• If you have EMS billing questions please call or email Jessica Housh, EMS Office Manager
o Email: jhoush@atcoks.org Phone: 913-804-6150
• If you have a medical emergency please call 9-1-1
Atchison County Sheriff’s Office: 913-804-6080
• VIN Inspections
o Will only complete VIN Inspections on Wednesday & Thursday this week.
o Next week only on Tuesday and Thursday .
o Must call ahead to make appointment and provide information over phone.
• Offender Registration
o By appointment only
o Must call ahead of time to make arrangements
• Inmate Visitation
o Will continue with visitation today (Tuesday) and Wednesday this week.
o Expect Changes by 5:00 Wednesday.
o It is possible that we will close visitation but we are looking into alternatives at this moment. Expect a one in one out policy at the minimum but we will update as soon as a decision is made.
o If you have any symptoms similar to the flu, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, please do not come to the office for visitations until symptoms have subsided and you have been fever free for at least 24 hours. It is our duty to keep your loved ones safe while incarcerated at the Atchison County Jail. To do this, we have to keep our employees healthy to be sure to keep inmates healthy.
Atchison Senior Village:
The Nursing Home Administrator and staff at Atchison Senior Village have been taking precautionary measures and limiting the traffic in and out of the facility due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak for a week. The staff have been following current facility policies and procedures along with the strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Long Term Facilities provided by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) to provide protection for the residents.
• Visitors who do not have an essential need to be with their family members will be prohibited. Any visitors or vendors with symptoms of respiratory infection or cold like symptoms will not be allowed inside of the facility during this time. All visitors or vendors without symptoms will have to go through a health assessment by the charge nurse prior to being allowed in the facility.
• Administration is following daily communications and updates from CMS and CDC in regards to any changes that the facility should take.
• We apologize for any inconvenience but the health and safety of our residents is our top priority. If you have any questions or concerns, please call the facility at 913-367-1905.
Community Corrections: 913-804-6110
• This office will be closed to the public. If you are required to check in with your probation officer please call the office to schedule an appointment and/or further instructions.
The Board of Atchison County Commissioners, elected officials and appointed officials will be continuing to access the situation and will provide updates and make changes as necessary. We apologize for any inconvenience this will cause the citizens of Atchison County, however, the health and safety of our employees and citizen is our priority. Thank you for your cooperation in this ongoing situation.
Atchison County Government would like to urge and encourage businesses and citizens to take active steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The health and safety of our community is our top priority. Take simple steps to prevent the spread of diseases by COVID-19 by: Washing your hands; avoiding close contact with people who are sick; covering your coughs and sneezes; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces; stay home when sick. Stay up to date with COVID-19 information by visiting: www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.
