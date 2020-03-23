Atchison County will be subject to a stay-at-home order starting 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and will remain in effect until 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, April 25 unless sooner amended, superseded, or rescinded.
The order was made official from Atchison County Emergency Management from a press release Wednesday at about 11 a.m. and follows suit with what has been issued throughout the Greater Kansas City metropolitan area.
For the most part, these orders have restricted travel away from home except for the purposes of grocery shopping, health care services, emergency services and work that is essential for supporting such activity.
The orders also prohibit large social gatherings unless otherwise ordered by the Public Health Board or by the local health officer.
Large public gatherings are those with more than 10 people in attendance or anticipated to attend, both indoor and outdoor, except for Essential Businesses.
The orders as implemented have been meant to slow down the spread of pandemic COVID-19 so as to keep emergency and health care services from being overwhelmed with patients at any one time; the virus hospitalizes up to 20 percent of all patients, with a roughly 2 to 4 percent mortality rate, according to the World Health Organization. According to Johns Hopkins University of Baltimore, more than 41,000 Americans have been confirmed to have COVID-19.
On Monday, the news of an Atchison County stay-at-home order was revealed to be a mistake by Kelly after a short statement from Director Wesley Lanter at Atchison County Emergency Management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.