As county commissioners look forward to the New Year and some projects they expect will come to fruition after the start of 2022 they officially took action Tuesday with the adoption of two new policies to address conflict of interest and code of conduct.
Both policies became effective after their signings on Dec. 28.
The Conflict-of-Interest Policy governs activities of the commissioners, appointed and elected officials and all county staff. It urges all subjected to the policy to be aware of potential conflicts and situations that might appear as such and encourages the disclosure of them to the employee or staff members’ supervisor; or to the commissioners or other designated person. The policy also provides guidelines to identify conflicts and disclosures in effort to manage the procedures.
The Code of conduct emphasizes that the county officials and employees are agents of public purpose and hold their positions for the benefit of the public, and are bound to uphold the constitution of the United States and Kansas. All are to be responsive to the political objectives expressed by the electorate and programs developed to attain the objectives.
Both policies can be viewed in full via the county’s website at www.atchisoncountyks.org.
Mark Zeltner, the county’s financial director, said the county’s employee handbook will be adapted to include the new policies. The implementation comes in time as the county is about to begin a Kansas Rural Preservation Grant funded replacement of the roof of the historic courthouse porticos. During the Dec. 7 meeting, Commissioner Casey Quinn and Vice-chairman Eric Noll voted to accept a recommendation from Facility and Maintenance Supervisor Brian Oswalt to award the contract to Troyer Roofing and Coatings. Troyer was the low bidder.
Commissioners also unanimously adopted a resolution as presented to allow the transfer of any monies remaining in the driver’s license account to the Atchison County Treasurer’s capital outlay fund.
Concerning some other recent matters:
Following an executive session on Dec. 14 with commissioners, County Counselor Patrick Henderson, Human Resource Director Jodi Moore and Zeltner, commissioners passed by 2-1 vote to give employees a 3 percent cost of living adjustment for 2022. Noll voted in the negative. On Dec. 21, commissioners voted 2-1 to increase the base pay for the joint communications department to $15 in 2022. Quinn and Bower voted in favor of the pay hike, and Noll voted against it.
Quinn and Bower also voted Dec. 21 to pay a $926 invoice to Kansas League of Municipalities for membership in 2022. Noll voted in the negative. Prior to the vote commissioners discussed the matter. Quinn conveyed her belief the resources offered might be of benefit to the county like what the Kansas Association of Counties has to offer. She suggested a review of what the county utilized and its gains throughout a year of membership.
Henderson recently presented commissioners Resolution No. 2021-1489 to join the statewide litigation, and a Kansas Opioids Memorandum of Understanding between the Kansas Attorney General, the League of Kansas Municipalities, and the Kansas Association of Counties. Commissioners passed unanimously both the Resolution and MOU unanimously passed as presented.
