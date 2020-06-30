The value of Atchison County is on the rise as indicated by the figures calculated by Atchison County Clerk Michelle Phillips.
The 2020 assessed valuation of the county checks in at more than $ 179.7 million, meaning when the Atchison County Commission members figure the 2021 county budget each mill will carry a value of $179,719. The latest valuation total reflects an increase of less than $7.2 million from the $172.4 million assessed valuation in 2019.
Of the 2020 assessed value, there are $6.5 million worth of improvements that are currently subject to eligibility for tax rebates due to enrollment in the Atchison County Neighborhood Revitalization and Rebate Plan. This is a $382,044 decrease from the improvement totals subject to rebate as shown on the 2019 assessed valuation.
Commissioners are currently wrapping up budget presentations from department heads and area non-profits. They discussed funding requests for appropriations during their workshop session on Tuesday morning, and indicated they will discuss it further.
Commissioners came to consensus they would like to have a special meeting for a budget workshop tentatively in person on 9 a.m. on Monday, July 6 in the courthouse in a room available for them to meet with department heads where they can be in compliance with social distancing and COVD-19 orders that includes all to wear face masks. Commissioners discussed their plans to utilize their time in the workshop to review the recent audit; discuss the mill levy and revenue. Although the meeting is considered to be open, the public will only able to attend by a Zoom platform. Commissioners agreed by consensus they will meet in person with a mask, but if members of the public have no access to a computer they will be able to attend the meeting via Zoom with the use of a computerized tablet in the commission room.
Before commissioners closed their workshop session for the day, Chairman Jack Bower referred to numerous emails he had received concerning HB2016 about authority to override Governor Laura Kelly’s announcement of an executive order that mandates the wearing of face masks in public places that includes outdoor areas, effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday, June 3.
Bower said he has been following the science concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s less safe today than it was March 16,” Bower said of the latest findings. “Science says this thing is spreading.”
Commissioner Henry W. “Bill” Pohl, said he was in favor to wear the mask in keeping with the notion to lower the spread.
Later in the day during the commission meeting, commissioners consulted with Emergency Manager Wesley Lanter about the mandatory face mask order.
Vice-chairman Eric Noll said he read the House Bill and it does allow for local governments to repeal the Governor’s order. Bower asked for a motion. Noll moved to do so, but the motion died for lack of a second.
