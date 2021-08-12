Atchison County Treasurer Connie Ellerman has issued the following press release regarding some software transitions in the Atchison County Treasurer's Office that will commence Monday, Aug. 16.
The State of Kanas is transitioning to include National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS) reporting in titling and registering vehicles. NMVTIS is designed to protect consumers from fraud and unsafe vehicles and to keep stolen vehicles from being resold.
The transition to NMVTIS in the state system occurs Monday. At this time, the Atchison County Treasurer’s office is not certain how this may affect motor vehicle processes Monday morning. While we do not anticipate a wide spread issue, the Atchison County Treasurer’s office is encouraging citizens to arrange another time to renew and register vehicles other than Monday morning, August 16. Please call (913) 804-6050 with questions.
