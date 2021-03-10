The courthouse clock tower is blue to celebrate Blish-Mize Company’s 150 years in business, as commissioners are preparing to resume in-person meetings after a yearlong interruption due to the pandemic.
Chairman Jack Bower, Vice-chairman Eric Noll and Commissioner Casey Quinn agreed to start meeting in-person for their workshops and business meetings at the usual times at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, respectively in the commission room at the courthouse where there will be enough room to also accommodate a clerk and County Counselor Patrick Henderson. Due to limited capacity in respect to the physical distancing guidelines, at this time the public will only be able to attend meetings by Zoom off-site or from a designated room in the courthouse. The Atchison County Courthouse is located at 423 North Fifth Street.
Bower said it is hard for him to believe it a year has passed since he attended a meeting in the courthouse.
“It has been a long time coming,” Noll said.
Commissioners also came to a consensus that they expect be reviewing the most recent health order at some point within the coming week, contingent on consultation county health officials, to discuss mass gathering restrictions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. For months, the limit was not to exceed more than 20 persons per each 1,000 square feet in a building space. The most recent order became effective Feb. 24 and is tentatively to remain is remain in place for 90 days to expire on Tuesday, May 25. However, commissioners may amend the plan to supersede or rescind at an earlier time contingent to the county’s coronavirus statistics at the time.
During their weekly reports, Commissioner Quinn suggested the illumination of the clock tower with blue lighting in honor of Blish- Mize l50 years of continual operation in Atchison. Commissioners agreed. Bower said the company’s longevity is one of few in the nation to achieve that milestone.
Quinn also reported that the residents at Senior Village, the county-run residential care facility, recently received their COVID-19 booster shots and are fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.