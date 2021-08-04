As Atchison County Commissioners continue seeking ways to hold the line on county spending they took action Tuesday to reduce the appropriation for the Atchison County Extension Council in 2022.
Commissioners unanimously voted to modify the initial request of $182,948 that Extension Board members submitted for the coming year to $88,000. The modification reflects a decrease of $94,948 from what the Extension Council Board members had hoped for.
The action follows numerous discussions about concerns raised at some budget workshops this season. The appropriations have held steady in the past few years at $140,000 in 2019 and 2020. For the current year $140,000 is the appropriation along with an additional $5,000 designated for capital outlay expenditures.
Extension Council Board members are elected to terms representing the commissioner districts. Extension Council Board members work closely with the county agents in the development for the K-State Research and Extension educational program development for Atchison County.
During one of the discussions in recent weeks, Commissioner Casey Quinn advised that it might be there would only be funding available for one county agent position.
Commissioner Eric Noll said he has heard from his constituent recommendations to de-fund the Extension Council.
At the July 27 commission meeting 14 persons, some Extension board members, and other represented the public at-large were present to address commissioners about their concerns. Some favored fully funding the appropriation as requested, and others criticized the function of the Extension Board.
Concerning some other recent matters, commissioners:
> Unanimously approved a bid from Traffic Management for the 911 Locator Signage Project –2021 in the amount that is less than $35,528 as presented by Director Wesley Lanter, Atchison County Emergency Management on July 27. The signage serves as the 911 address locators for all rural residences located in unincorporated parts of Atchison County according to resident applications. Lanter said the project entails 2,080 signs that residents applied for in 2019. The project had been delayed due to the COVID-19 virus interruption. According to terms of the contract the addresses along state highways will be installed no later than Friday, Dec. 31, and the remainder of the signage installations is to be complete April 2022.
> Heard a report from Patrick Henderson that 70 properties have been identified eligible for the next tax sale, and recommended that the county obtain the services O’Keefe Wilson Abstracting to start the steps involved that will lead to the next tax sale. Commissioners unanimously agreed to follow Henderson’s recommendation.
