Since voters approved a measure to lower the countywide 1 cent sales to .75 percent to fund solid waste and joint communications, county leaders took action to clarify and ensure a solid path forward.
Vice Chairman Casey Quinn brought the issue to the forefront Nov. 22 when she told fellow commissioner she thought it best to repeal Resolution 2014-1390 sooner than later in preparation the new sales tax rate becomes effective April 1, 2023. goes into effect. Quinn expressed her concern the document currently in effect would only be one be replaced by a new one without thought and communication with the public.
"We need to work together and not just replace," Quinn said.
Commissioner Jack Bower agreed. Bower said prior to adoption of the resolution county and city leaders and committee members worked for 18 months concerning the document to get an inter-local agreement.
"There is a lot of bad will that has gone off with this resolution the sooner we get rid of it the better off we are," Bower said.
The county bought into it a 100 percent, Bower said, but not all did, there was supposed to be annual budget approval process and that didn't not happen for multiple years and then some didn't like the expenditures.
Top Videos
Chairman Eric Noll agreed that the Resolution regarding an interlocal agreement has not worked well, but thought it best to know where we are going before we know what we have.
Noll referred a meeting with Joint Communication Board members about six weeks prior when they were assured there would not be any quick changes. Noll said he was in a quandary due to the timing.
"I want it to be thought out." Quinn said. "I want it to be cohesive and to encompass a path forward together, and to stop dividing lines between the city and county."
Quinn continued "we are running a dispatch center for all public safety entities in the county and that should be the priority not the politics."
Noll asked Quinn if she wanted to make a motion. In turn she did so, Bower seconded the motion that passed 2 to 1 in favor, Noll voted in the negative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.