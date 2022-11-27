Since voters approved a measure to lower the countywide 1 cent sales to .75 percent to fund solid waste and joint communications, county leaders took action to clarify and ensure a solid path forward.

Vice Chairman Casey Quinn brought the issue to the forefront Nov. 22 when she told fellow commissioner she thought it best to repeal Resolution 2014-1390 sooner than later in preparation the new sales tax rate becomes effective April 1, 2023. goes into effect. Quinn expressed her concern the document currently in effect would only be one be replaced by a new one without thought and communication with the public.

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.