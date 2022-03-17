County leaders are anticipating the payoff of the Atchison County Sports Complex Sports Facilities is coming sooner than projected, and commissioners want public input before the 0.25 countywide sales tax sunsets.
The Atchison County Commissioners plan to host a Townhall concerning the matter and the future of the sports complex properties at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, located at 819 Commercial Street in Atchison.
To ensure seating is available for all attending, the public is encouraged to RSVP to the Atchison County Clerk’s Office prior to Monday, by phone, call 913-804-6030, or by email at mphillips@atcoks.org.
Voters countywide narrowly approved the 0.25 sales tax Aug. 1, 2006, to fund land purchases, construction, and a 10-year maintenance fund for a facility in Atchison and a smaller facility in Effingham. The sales tax commenced in January 2007. It was projected the sales tax might sunset about Dec. 2026.
Within a few years, the bond trust indenture was re-financed at a lower interest rate. Then in 2015 commissioners signed and authorized a second supplemental bond trust indenture, which lowered the interest rate to a full point that brought $271,488 in savings to the project. At that time commissioners applied the savings to maintenance fund extending a few years closer to the sunset of the tax.
Atchison Sports Activities & Fitness, Inc., a 501c3 non-profit corporation, is authorized to enforce rules as it sees fit enhance facility management, post rules, curfews, restrictions and make appropriate designations in accordance with Resolution No. 1319 which was signed March 17, 2010. Resolution No. 1318 bans alcohol possession, sales, and distribution from the Atchison Facility.
USD 377 manages the facility in Effingham.
The idea of a sports complex arose in 1995 when a group of sports enthusiasts under the leadership of Kevin VanDyke organized ASAF. In the spring of 2000, ASAF joined forces with USD 409 to construct a sports complex facility as part of a school bond issued. The school bond question failed, and the ASAF temporarily disbanded. The group reorganized in 2006 after voters approved the sports complex facilities’ project.
