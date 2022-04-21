A calendar date for the upcoming Atchison County Tax Sale might be closer at hand than farther off in the distant future.
Atchison County Counselor Patrick Henderson advised county commissioners of a legal notice published in the April 16 edition of the Atchison Globe, the notice will publish a second time according to schedule in the Saturday, April 30 edition, according to the recent publication.
Henderson said what this means is a hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday, June 6 in Atchison County District Court. At that time a judge will determine if listed properties and the process has met all criteria subject for the public tax sale. After the official judgement the time, date and place can be set for the next tax sale.
“The wheels are in motion,” Henderson said.
The process toward the future tax sale started to roll soon after the tax sale that was held April 23, 2021 at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall in Atchison.
Initially identified as potentially eligible for the upcoming tax sale were 54 tax arrears parcels. Of these, 20 had been removed from the list by the legal notice publication in the county’s newspaper of record. About parcels are subject to the judgement hearing. Most of these properties are located in the city Atchison area. There are six parcels in Effingham; four in Muscotah; one in Lancaster; and two in rural Atchison County with Horton addresses.
Property owners in arrears are welcome to redeem their parcels by paying the back taxes in full, along with penalties, interests and applicable fees at Atchison County Treasurer’s Office to get their property off the tax sale list.
Concerning other recent matters, commissioners:
> Proclaimed April 4-10 as the National Public Health Week, themed “Public Health is Where You Are,” and approved the lighting the courthouse clock tower as green to signify medical services.
> Unanimously approved a motion to provide the use of a roll-off dumpsters for the Atchison County Extension Board to clean-up the existing extension office located in Effingham. The Extension Board is to pay from dump fees. The Extension Board members are welcoming volunteers to come help with the clean-up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Saturday, April 23 to Saturday, May 21 in Effingham.
> Heard from Vice-chairwoman Casey Quinn, 3rd Commission District, about her plans to host an informal gathering of her constituents to gain their feedback about some issues like comprehensive planning, zoning, wind farms and other matters her constituents might have questions about.
> Quinn told Chairman Eric Noll and Commissioner Jack Bower about a constituents’ request to record the morning workshop sessions. Quinn asked for their opinions. Noll said the workshops are open sessions that the public may attend. However, Noll and Bower both agreed they gain insight from department heads about the county’s operations because the meetings are not recorded it is less inhibitive for the supervisors to speak out about the respective departmental matters.
> Unanimously approved as presented a purchase order payable to Midwest Mobile Radio of St. Joseph, Missouri in the $16,440 for the 2022 yearly maintenance of all radios.
> Heard from Jessica Gigstad, of rural Atchison County near Everest, regarding wind turbines being constructed in the county.
