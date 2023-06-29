Atchison County leaders are bracing for a tax increase and are urging department heads to take another look and prioritize what they believe are the essential needs for their offices.
The county's budget season is ongoing as the assessed valuation of the county for the 2023 tax year is more than $214 million, an increase of more than $10 million from the previous year. This means for each mill of the county's 2024 budget work is equal to $214,072 in revenue. To avoid a tax increase 2024, the county will have to meet state's calculated Revenue Neutral Rate of 47.930 mills.
According to a recent instituted statute, if any taxing entity expects to increase the levy from the calculated RNR a public hearing is required to allow taxpayers to have their say.
Commissioners discussed the matter at their meeting on Tuesday. They agreed the most recent preliminary draft, projects a mill levy of 61.246 mills.
Chairwoman Casey Quinn said we will have to notify the department heads to look for ways to cut now. Commissioner Allen Reavis and Vice-chairman Eric Noll agreed.
At this point in the budget season, commissioners are in the process of hearing appropriation requests for consideration from non-profits.
Among requests heard on Tuesday was from the Atchison County Fair Board members, Joe Taliaferro and Corey Neill. Taliaferro and Neill offered updates about some improvements made at the livestock barns and horse arena like addition of tin siding made possible with donations as well as funds on hand and installed by volunteers. Sheep barn improvements included new electrical upgrades made possible through a bequeath from Clifford Hawk Estate and installation by Highland Community College Technical School industrial electricity student volunteers. In recent years the county has annually funded $7,500 for fair maintenance.
Neill and Taliaferro agreed the costs of maintenance needs are exceeding what's been received in the past.
Taliaferro said the funding does not go far and requested an increase to $18,000.
County Counselor Patrick Henderson said county funding for fair maintenance and premiums is a statute.
Board members continued their discussion about how to engage the public in discussion and ask questions concerning the budget because taxpayers seldom attend the required public hearings.
By consensus, Commissioners decided to be present in a centralized location at the Atchison County Fair where stakeholders can talk to them and county officials about their property taxes and concerns. The Fair is scheduled for the first week of August in Effingham.
Quinn said even if the taxes don't get lowered at least people can talk to us about it.
Concerning other matters, commissioners:
> Adopted an agreement with the Kansas Department of Revenue, to appoint Angela Wright as the acting Atchison County Appraiser effective Friday, June 30 at the rate of $28 per hour and benefits until the hire of an Atchison County Appraiser. Appraiser Deborah Thompson recently resigned from her position for purposes of retirement and will be the guest of honor at a reception from 2-4 p.m. Friday at the courthouse.
> Heard a 2024 appropriation request from Jim Rowland, Atchison Chamber of Commerce. Rowland offered updates about the Chamber events like Muddy River Music Festival, First Friday activities, tourism, Main Street, Haunted Atchison events, entrepreneurial classes and workshops, public art and Whiskey Depot.
