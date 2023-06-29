230630county

County Chairwoman Casey Quinn, left, looks over some county documents during a recent Atchison County Commission meeting. 

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

Atchison County leaders are bracing for a tax increase and are urging department heads to take another look and prioritize what they believe are the essential needs for their offices.

The county's budget season is ongoing as the assessed valuation of the county for the 2023 tax year is more than $214 million, an increase of more than $10 million from the previous year. This means for each mill of the county's 2024 budget work is equal to $214,072 in revenue. To avoid a tax increase 2024, the county will have to meet state's calculated Revenue Neutral Rate of 47.930 mills.