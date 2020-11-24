Atchison County Health officials have updated their recommendations and guidelines in effort to lessen the community spread of COVID-19 infections that will be in effect until late January 2026 Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021well after the holiday season.
County commissioner adopted the order as part of their business during their weekly meeting Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Emergency Manager Director Wesley Lanter explained the Health Order 2020-13 will go into effective at midnight Wednesday, Nov. 25 and is to remain in effect until Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
The new order differs from the previous orders because it is a bit more restrictive, Lanter said. Mass gatherings are of 20 or more individuals are prohibited. In the previous order a restriction was limited to 45 persons. This means the limit is 20 customers for each 1,000 square feet in business and recreational facilities are subject to the newly imposed mass gathering limit. This is a reduction to 20 persons from the previous allowance of 45 persons per 1,000 square feet of area.
The mask requirement lays out the details that masks are required to cover the nose and mouth.
The county’s mandate continues to be in under the guidelines laid out in Governor Laura Kelley’s Executive order 20-52 dated July 2 that required masks to worn in public.
Exemptions to the order are any federal, state or local government; religious gatherings, but must be conducted at a social distance; any facility in use as part of response to a natural disaster; and hospitals and medical facilities.
Atchison County Health Officer Lori Forge RN in a press release encouraged all in the community to remember that the virus can be controlled and eventually extinguished by practicing the recommended guidelines set forth in the order. Forge urges all to do their part.
“Wear a mask in public,” Forge wrote,” social distance, wash your hand often and avoid touching your face.”
Forge continues “Stay home if you are not feeling well and watch out for one another.”
Like in all orders and resolutions adopted since March 17 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19 is described as a respiratory disease that freely spreads among the human population that can result in serious illness or death to citizens in the community. Since that date Atchison County has been subject to declaration of a local disaster emergency.
The new order and preceding mandates can be read as posted on the Atchison County Website at www.atchisoncountyks.org and Atchison County and Atchison County Health Department social media sites.
Violations of the mandated mask and person limit mandates are enforceable misdemeanor offenses by statute. Violations are punishable up to a $500 fine.
