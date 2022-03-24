More discussions, planning, and needs assessments were the consensus stakeholders reached at the county commission-hosted Town Hall on Tuesday to chart a course for the future of the Atchison County Sports Complex facilities.
About 50 persons were present at the event to hear about the financial details of Aug. 1, 2006, countywide quarter-cent sales tax voters passed to purchase land; construction of the facilities, and to establish a 10-year maintenance fund. The sales tax collection commenced in January 2007 and was initially projected to sunset in December 2026, according to the amortization schedule.
County Chairman Eric Noll, Vice-chairman Casey Quinn, and County Counselor Patrick Henderson presented figures that showed the generated revenue and its distributions. The bonds for the facilities have been refinanced twice, which has reduced the interest rate by more than 2 points. The reduced interest rate allowed a 10-year extension of the maintenance fund.
Noll said because the amount of revenue has been generated at a faster rate than expected commissioners are exploring the possibility of pay-off the project as early as June of 2025. At that time the commissioners might be different, and some opinions might change.
“We were the vehicle to obtain bonds and issuance,” Noll said of the county’s involvement. “We were the vehicle to pass through.”
Noll said the commissioners are in agreement to start discussions to have a direction from stakeholders about how to proceed when the time comes to see if ownership should transfer to another public entity, government, or private ownership.
“We want someone to want it and make it better,” Noll said.
Currently, the Atchison Sports Activities & Fitness, Inc., a 501 (C) (3), non-profit organization, has oversight of the Atchison Sports Complex facility and is managed by the Atchison Recreation Commission.
Noll explained the county’s arrangement concerning the sports complex in Effingham is a bit different, in that USD 377 owns the land that the county leased to construct the facility. USD 377 manages the facility.
Rec. Commission Director Scott Erickson serves as ASAF, Inc. secretary and treasurer.
Erickson said the Rec Commission would like to take over ownership and would like to add fields, fixtures, an additional concession stand and restroom, install shade, a playground, batting cages, and outside exercise station, and make repairs. Erickson said the funds to complete items on the Rec Commission’s wish list are limited.
Don Ball, an ASAF, Inc., and sports complex project organizer shared insight into some history about how the sports complex came to be. Ball said the numerous fields within the city of Atchison were owned and maintained by the City of Atchison. Because sports fields are not considered a high priority by governments the maintenance was neglected. Ball said then a new sports complex was an economic development goal, but the director left the community. Then the organizers approached the county, and subsequently, the sales tax was passed.
Comments were heard from the audience. Some made suggestions like finding ways to generate more revenue like hosting tournaments. Others commented that the facility needed to be more spectator-friendly.
There were comments about problems with drainage at both facilities.
Atchison City Commissioner Larry Wilcox, Benedictine College football and baseball coach suggested the installation of artificial turf in the infields, which alleviated problems after installation at BC and has been cost-effective.
ASAF President Derek Franklin and sports complex project organizer suggested commissioners consider allowing the sales tax to run its course according to the original schedule so it will continue to generate funding for the major repairs and other items.
USD 377 Board Member Corey Neill said there have been discussions among USD 377 officials and stakeholders who understand after the maintenance fund runs out that cost will impact the district’s tax levy. Neill said there are concerns that patrons within the district taxed twice after the sales tax sunsets with the burden of both USD 377 and county tax levies.
Noll and Quinn agreed they expect there will be another Town Hall before the sales tax sunsets and encouraged all attending to return with suggestions and assessments of needs.
Noll also invited all to attend the upcoming 100th celebration of the Atchison Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall opening. The reception is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at Memorial Hall. The event will feature Col. Leroy Stutz, retired U.S. Air Force, and an Effingham native.
