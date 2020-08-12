Applications for the Atchison County COVID-19 Economic Assistance Grant program are now accepted by Atchison County. Local businesses and non-profits in Atchison County affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are encouraged to apply for funding from the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The Atchison County COVID-19 Economic Assistance Grant program was created by the Atchison County SPARK Taskforce, implementing the program established through the Federal CARES Act. This program is designed to assist businesses in Atchison County that suffered loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant provides funds to cover reasonable (a) COVID-19 related expenses or (b) business development costs (e.g. online sales; restaurant pickup and delivery software; food supply services, including food processing facilities; increased employment, etc.) for the period March 1, 2020 through December 30, 2020. The expenses must not be previously reimbursed, in whole or in part, through other CARES Act Funding sources. The minimum grant request is $1,000 with a $50,000 maximum request per applicant. Businesses must have been in operation at least one (1) year prior to the application submittal date. Download the grant application from the Atchison County website at www.atchisoncountyks.org. The application is located on the main page under County News. To have an application mailed, please contact Atchison County Emergency Management at 913-804-6131. All applications are to be marked SPARK and submitted by 5 pm on September 4, 2020 to the Atchison County Clerk’s Office. They may be mailed to the Clerk’s Office at 423 N 5th Street, Atchison, KS 66002; placed in the courthouse drop box, or emailed to spark@atcoks.org by 5 pm on September 4, 2020. For more information, please contact Atchison County Emergency Management at 913-804-6131.
County SPARK Task Force seeking COVID-19 Economic Grant applicants
- Director Wesley Lanter Atchison County Emergency Management
