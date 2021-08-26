The NEK Multi-County Health Board has a position open for a “Medical Professional” board member to serve as a representative for Atchison County on this multi-county board. The NEK Multi-County Health Board serves Atchison County, Brown County and Jackson County. The position is an unexpired 3-year term that will expire on 01/15/2024. This position requires the candidate to hold a medical certification of registered nurse or above and be an Atchison County Resident. The NEK Board is required to have quarterly meetings that are held at the respective health departments. All interested parties should send a letter of interest, no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 to: Atchison County Commission, C/O Atchison County Clerk’s Office, Michelle Phillips, 423 N. Fifth Street, Atchison, KS 66002. For questions call 913-804-6030, or mphillips@atcoks.org.
County seeking to appoint medical profession to NEK Multi-County Health Board
- Atchison Globe
