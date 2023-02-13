County School announces January Students of the Month Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School Special to the Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Feb 13, 2023 Feb 13, 2023 Updated 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Dylan Mullins and Natalie Navinsky are the January Students of the Month at Atchison County Community High School. Submitted photo Khali Williams and Austin Lanter are the January Students of the Month at Atchison County Community Junior High School. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Four students who best embodied the TIGER way have been named the Atchison County Community Junior and Senior High School Students of the Month.The ACCHS Students of the Month are: Dylan Mullins and Natale Navinsky; and ACCJHS Students of the Month are: Khali Williams and Austin Lanter.ACCJHS Principal Ron Shelton announced the January distinction Friday, Feb. 10.Students who follow the TIGER way are eligible to earn the monthly distinction.The TIGER way is: T -- for teamwork; I -- represents integrety; G -- is for gratitude; E -- stands for enthusiasm; and R -- represents respect. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section Class of 2022 Missed Out on $3.6B in College Grants, Report Shows Don't Feel the Burn: Stay Safe From Heat Injuries +52 States with the biggest Native American populations × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Sheep and goat opportunities WPA style art inspires a retro summer road trip Native Grass Establishment County School announces January Students of the Month Jet-Vac Truck approved by commission ATCHISON POLICE PROJECT CONCERN New York Times Columnist Ross Douthat to Speak at Benedictine College Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAlleged use of donation for social agency buys Atchison woman legal troubleHandke, Paula 1952-2023Handke, David K. 1957-2023POLICE REPORTWeekend crime lands local man behind barsPhoenix send three to the next levelAmelia Earhart Festival announces Friday night entertainmentAftermath of Atchison Furniture Co. fireArea man to hears fate or present and past crimes.Longtime supporter to show her Irish by leading the 39th annual St. Pat's Parade Images Videos CommentedHave Student Debt? You Can Still Qualify for a Business Loan (1)NFC Championship Game: 49ers-Eagles Preview, Props, Prediction (1)Gauntt, Diana 1947-2023 (1)Soft Pretzels vs. Kansas City Strip steaks (1)Amelia Earhart Festival announces Friday night entertainment (1)Atchison man taken into custody (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.