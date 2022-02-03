All but one of the Atchison County departments will be receiving carryovers from their respective approved 2021 budgets to use for capital outlay.
Commissioners unanimously approved the carryovers as presented by Finance Director Mark Zeltner as part of business on Tuesday. Zeltner said at this time Atchison Senior Village, the county-run residential care facility, will have a carryover, but it will be ready for approval at a later date.
Chairman Eric Noll explained approval of the carryovers to the respective departments will allow department heads to rollover the monies for projects or departmental purchases they might be planning for.
Commissioners also gave Solid Waste Manager Staci Waggle the go ahead to purchase a 20220 pickup truck for $35,324 for the department. The new truck budgeted for the current year will replace the 2000 pickup the department currently has in use, Waggle said. Plans are to sell the older truck via PurpleWave, an online auction company.
The approval of $150 to rent the Blue Building in Effingham clears the way for Atchison County to host the North East Kansas Environmental Services Conference as in previous years. Noll said he serves represents the county on the NEKES Board, and he conveyed his belief that extending the invitation to host the conference is tool to boost for the local economy and showcase the county.
Commissioners also excused themselves from public session to convene in two different executive sessions to discuss matters of nonelected personnel. Present for the two sessions were the three commissioners, Vice-chairman Casey Quinn and Noll in person. Commissioner Jack Bower was present via Zoom. County Counselor Patrick Henderson was present via Zoom, Administrator Julie Martinez, Senior Village, and Human Resource Director Jodi Moore were present in person. The first was a 30-minute session. The public meeting resumed and commissioners extended the closed door session for 20 minutes. After the public session resumed, commissioners adjourned the meeting.
Some matters commissioners addressed during the Jan. 25 meeting were the following topics:
> Quinn offered condolences to Atchison City Commission members and staff about the unexpected death of Vice Mayor J. David Farris. Quinn also expressed gratitude for rewording the language in the city’s Legislative Policy agenda that was initially posted on the city’s website.
> Approved a $3,800 purchase order as presented from Director Kim Pruett, Atchison County Joint Communications for the CAD-Geobase Normalization Services related to direct addressing.
> Approved maintenance payments in the amount of $12,500 for maintenance of the Atchison County Sports Complex Facilities. The payments are in the amounts of $2,500 to USD 377 for the facility in Effingham; and $10,000 to Atchison Sport and Fitness, Inc. for the facility in Atchison.
> Commissioners heard from Shannon Township resident, Stephanie McDonald who talked about her concerns about the recent City of Atchison Community Survey for city residents, but some questions like the airport, emergency medical and the airport have an impact on the Shannon Township residents, but the county residents have no say in the survey.
