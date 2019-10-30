When “Old Man Winter” and “Suzy Snowflake” come to our area in full force some might say county road crews are expecting to be snow ready for them to bring it on.
Director of Public Works James “Jay” Harbour told Atchison County Commissioners on Tuesday he has put in place a snow protocol for when the need arises. The county’s road and bridge work crews will divide into two 12-hour shifts. The night shift will be working to clear the snow and/or ice from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and the day shift will be on the route from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Harbour said. Whenever there is a need to clear the roads during the weekends the shifts will rotate in effort as a way for the same crew to work the necessary weekend duties.
Harbour relocated during early October to Kansas from Florida. Prior to his tenure in Florida, Harbour resided in Oklahoma and New Mexico. During his visit with commissioners this week, Harbour admitted to commissioners that the recent snow occurrence first part of this week came a lot earlier than he thought it would. Whenever the protocol is put into place the road and bride department will send an email to update commissioners and other interested parties.
GIS Coordinator Roger Denton was present with Harbour during the commission meeting. Denton updated commissioners concerning an agreement with the state. Denton said the agreement for grant funding was reached with the former road and bridge superintendent that concerned a local road safety improvement program. The program is 100 percent federally funded, and administered through KDOT.
The county also received news that is was awarded funding not to exceed $150,000 under the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Local Bridge Improvement Program for a 20-foot short span bridge located south and east of Effingham about two miles and about 2.4 miles from the east. KDOT will provide 90 percent of funding for the bridge replacement project and the county will provide a 10 percent match.
Concerning another matter, commissioners announced they had a discussion during their morning workshop and decided that after 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 on Christmas Eve all non-essential courthouse and county offices will close. Employees will receive a half day of holiday pay. County commissioners will convene for regular business at 10 a.m. and will remain in session until all their business at hand is done.
