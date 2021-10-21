The Atchison County Road and Bridge Department crews will resume their regular hours of operation for the fall and winters seasons Monday, Nov. 1.
Starting in November crews will be on the job from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Fridays during the regular workweek. This particular schedule allows more productivity during the light of each workday.
The regular office hours will remain the same as usual from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call the Road and Bridge Office at 913-804-6120, if there are any questions.
The County’s Road and Bridge Department crews will continue to work to improve the conditions of the Atchison County roads. Crews have been running the department’s DuraPatcher daily to fill in potholes and have recently completed chip and seal projects throughout several areas in the county.
There will be fewer salt applications in comparison to the amounts applied in previous years. That will be an effort to preserve the recently improved road surfaces and to prevent deterioration and failure of all the other road surfaces.
The crews will continue to plow the roads and treat the problems areas whenever necessary.
The county road officials encourage drivers to slow down to allow plenty of time to reach destinations and safely travel in times of inclement weather.
Concerning some other recent road and bridge department matters on Sept. 21: County commissioners unanimously approved a purchase order to place an order for two 2022-F-350 regular cab pick-up trucks for $34,600 each. The total purchase order amount is $69,200.
Initially, commissioners had approved the purchase of two new pickups earlier in the meeting from Lewis Chevrolet Buick, but the dealership notified the county and informed them the General Motor vehicles quoted were unavailable because the production had stopped on that particular truck model.
