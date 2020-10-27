The Atchison County Courthouse is open to the public, however customers are encouraged to utilize other means of transacting business. Please renew vehicle registrations online (http://ikan.ks.gov); by mail (mail to 423 N. 5th, Atchison, KS 66002); by phone, or using the courthouse drop box (in front of the courthouse). We will process renewals and mail these out to you. Vehicle registration notices may be reprinted by from the link located under Treasurer on the website (www.atchisoncountyks.org). This includes the pin number needed for online renewals or the amounts for mailing registrations in. Please include a current contact number as well as insurance information (we will return it with your renewal). Insurance may be faxed to the Treasurer’s Office at 913-367- 3187 or emailed to tax@atcoks.org. Real estate, property and truck tax payments may be mailed; dropped off in the box in front of the courthouse, or paid over the phone. Call the treasurer’s office for the current amount with penalties and interest. Please note 2020 tax statements will be mailed in the next four to six weeks. Once those are mailed, current tax payments may be made online by following the link on the county website. Please call the Atchison County Treasurer’s Office at 913-804-6050 with questions between 8:30 am and 4:55 pm or email tax@atcoks.org. Other county transactions may be done online or over the phone as well. This include the following: Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks hunting licenses may be purchased online at ksoutdoors.com The Atchison County Appraiser’s Office advises the Neighborhood Revitalization Plan (NRP) Tax Rebate application form as well as floodplain management information is available online. Please call the appraiser’s office at 913-804-6010 for more information regarding these programs or to pay the application fee. Some filing in the Atchison County Register of Deeds Office may be done online. To E-record deeds, mortgages, mortgage releases or affidavits, please call the Register of Deeds Office at 913-804-6025. We appreciate your patience in keeping all of our community members safe.
County revises public courthouse entry guildelines
Atchison Globe
