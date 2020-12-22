An area man was transported by helicopter Sunday to a Kansas City hospital after he had been pinned beneath a tractor for more than nine hours in a field north of Atchison city limits.
Atchison County EMS ambulance and Atchison County Rescue responders were dispatched about 11 p.m. the 306th and Sedgwick Road vicinity on Dec. 20, said Director Wesley Lanter, of Atchison County Emergency Management. The page was in response to a male who had flipped his tractor over and had been pinned beneath it since about 2:30 p.m.
The Rescue squad managed to stabilize the tractor and extricate the patient from under the tractor, Lanter said. EMS then treated and transported the patient to a landing zone located in a field north of Atchison city limits along Sedgwick Road. The patient, whose name is not subject to public information, was transported by helicopter ambulance to University of Kansas Trauma Center, Lanter said.
