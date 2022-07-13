The Atchison County Commission and Anew Healthcare Management, LLC have renewed their agreement concerning management of Atchison Senior Village, the county-owned residential care facility.
Commissioners voted unanimously to re-instate the management agreement during a special meeting Wednesday, July 13 in the commission room at the courthouse. Commissioners had singed off on the initial agreement on Sept. 14, 2021.
County Counselor Patrick Henderson explained the news terms differ a bit from the previous years in gist is that ANEW will take on the obligations for providing an administrator, business office manager and MBS coordinator for the facility.
The county's contract payment to ANEW will increase from $5,000 to $12,000 per month. Quarter bonus wages are to be paid from operating surplus funds for the quarter.
Within recent weeks, commissioners have discussed negotiations concerning the pending contract with Anew representatives.
Anew Owner Mark Hastings, chief executive officer, was present for the special meeting.
Commissioners agreed they became more comfortable with proposed amendments to the agreement the more the it was discussed amongst the representative parties.
Chairman Eric Noll and Vice-chairwoman Casey Quinn were present in-person, Commissioner Jack Bower appeared via Zoom platform.
