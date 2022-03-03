Atchison County commissioners signed off to release the first distribution of the appropriated funds approved for 2022.
The distributions approved for payout on Feb. 28 will serve 13 different nonprofit agencies and organizations for a total of 15 different funds. All distributions will be paid from the county’s general fund. The total amount of budgeted for the 2022 appropriations $556,517.
Atchison County Clerk Michelle Phillips said commissioner approved the appropriations in 2021 when they worked on the current year’s budget. The first round payout totals $319,364. Commissioners expect to approve and send out the remainder of the appropriations in August.
> Receiving their full appropriation at this time are six entities: Atchison Chamber of Commerce -- $7,500 for tourism and $7,500 for the Main Street Program; Atchison County Fair Association -- $7,500 for the fair and Atchison County Fair Maintenance -- $7,500; Atchison County Historical Society, Inc. -- $10,000; The Northeast Kansas Environmental Services -- $10, 000; Northeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging -- $2,637; and The Guidance Center, Inc. appropriated for the Regional Crisis Center -- $29, 574.
> The seven entities that are budgeted to receive their first of two rounds of the county’s appropriations are: Achievement Services -- $24,000; Atchison County Conservation District --$15,153; Atchison County Extension Office -- $44,000, according to its budgeted line; Memorial Hall Trustees -- $15,000; Northeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department $40,000; Project Concern, Inc., Council on Aging -- $62,500; and The Guidance Center, Inc., mental health --$36,500.
Concerning other matters, commissioners:
> Have scheduled an Atchison County Sports Complexes Town Hall for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, 819 Commercial Street in Atchison. Commissioners have set this time for all stakeholders, Atchison County Ball Association, Atchison Recreation Commission, Atchison Recreation Commission and Atchison Sports and Fitness, Inc. to discuss the matter concerning the future of the facilities funded by revenue generated from a quarter cent countywide sales tax. Commissioners expect to discuss options concerning management ownership after payoff and the sales tax sunsets.
> Heard complaints from area farmers about obsolete infrastructure north of Atchison too narrow for their equipment and being landlocked from alternate routes.
