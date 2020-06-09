Phase 3 of the Atchison County COVID-19 reopening plan was unanimously adopted as presented Tuesday by Atchison County commissioners.
The county’s health officials, Lori Forge RN, Dr. Bonnie Tackett, and Emergency Management Director Wesley Lanter laid out the plan that becomes effective at one minute after midnight Wednesday, June 10 throughout 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, June 23. The new plan will allow up to 45 persons to gather in one location where they can maintain a social distancing of 6-foot between customers or groups of customers. Establishments are to abide by fundamental cleaning and public health practices in alignment with the COVID-19 guidelines and avoid situations involving more than the 45-person limit.
Activities that include outdoor and indoor large entertainment venues with a 250-person capacity or more like fairs, festivals, carnivals and parades are not allowed as well as public swimming pools and summer camps.
Read a posting of the county’s Phase 3 Emergency Order of Local Health Officer 2020-06 online at www.atchisoncountyks.org.
As of Tuesday Atchison County had reached positive confirmation of its 25th COVID-19 case involving a female in her 50s; on Monday a male in his 70s was the 24th confirmed case. Lanter reported in respective press releases that both patients were in home isolation. Twenty of the cases in the county have been released from isolation, and the negative test results checked in at 519.
Concerning another matter, commissioners recessed from public session for 20 minutes to convene in an executive session to discuss a matter of non-elected personnel with Atchison County Counselor Patrick Henderson, Human Resource Director Jaimie Madison and Maintenance Supervisor Joe Bowen. After the public meeting resumed, commissioners took action to adjourn the meeting.
