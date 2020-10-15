County Chairman Jack Bower and Commissioner Henry W. “Bill” Pohl authorized one additional grant award after it was determined and verified an application sent before deadline was never received.
KT & Company Salon was approved to receive $5,000 as part of the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas grant funding awarded to some small business and non-profits within the boundaries of Atchison Kansas. Commissioners approved the funding on Tuesday, Oct. 13 during their meeting. The amount KT & Company is to receive is equal to what the other four salon applicants were awarded.
Earlier in the day, Emergency Manager Wesley Lanter, SPARKS grant facilitator, told commissioners the approval letters were ready to go out to all awardees receiving a portion of $725,000 designated monies bring some economic relief in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with the approval letters the awardees will receive details about the necessary affidavits of financial statements, documentation and memorandums of understanding concerning the requirements and obligation to accept the respective grant awards.
Concerning other matters, commissioners:
* Heard from Karen Seaberg, on behalf of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation, Inc. Seaberg advised the group is in the process of replacing signs along the designated trial sites. She requested permission to replace the Joe Field Snake Prairie kiosk, in the Dalbey vicinity south of Atchison, to a more visible location along county right of way to lessen the risk of vandalism.
* Recessed from public meeting session to go to a virtual breakout chat room for an executive session to discuss a matter of nonelected personnel with County Counselor Patrick Henderson and Human Resource Director Jamie Madison for 20 minutes. After the public session resumed commissioners there was no action taken on the matter. Commissioners then adjourned their meeting.
Vice-chairman Eric Noll was absent from both the workshop and meeting sessions.
