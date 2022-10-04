Atchison County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall is tagged to be one of the first county-owned properties to benefit from piece of the federal ARPA funds.
The county has been awarded more than $3.1 million by way of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 in federal funding to bring direct relief to cities, towns and village in the USA. The U.S. Department of the Treasury oversees the unprecedented program.
County Commissioners recently approved a $24,150 expenditure WDM Architects for design services to include an analysis and to prepare a report concerning Memorial Hall's building use, needs assessments and renovations. The architects will bill the county on a monthly basis.
The work covers and related costs are:
> $12,600 for architecutral scope.
> A $4,300 price tag for mechanical scope.
> Electrical scope for $4,250 and $3,000 for structural scope.
Any requests or requirements for additional services will be billed at the firm's hourly rates.
Atchison County Financial Director Mark Zeltner explained the ARPA funds will have become effective for the 2023 budget year. There will be different phases throughout its course of utilization.
Top Videos
The first phase will address internal needs for county-owned facilities and departmental needs like security and structural upgrades, electrical infrastructure, road and bridge and office equipment and things like that to better serve the public.
Zeltner said the second prong will address the external needs that will be for public application.
The county will follow the framework set forth in the Internal Control Document, Zeltner said. It protects Atchison County by showing the federal government its due diligence of the ARPA funding.
Concerning matters during the Oct. 4 meeting, commissioners:
> Approved a two cereal malt beverage licenses, one for on premise and another for off premise for Robert Urton, of the new Potter Country Store and Bakery.
> Approved allocation of the countywide sales tax or the 2023 budget year collections distributed from Kansas Department of Revenue to the 897 Fund, then 60 percent allocation into Fund 202 for Joint Communications and 40 percent allocation to Fund 207 to fund Solid Waste operations.
> Were advised of a settlement reached concerning a bridge-cave in that occurred in November of 2021 near Farmington.
>Recessed from public meeting for 15 minutes to discuss a matter of non-elected personnel in the presence of Human Resource Director Jodi Moore and County Counselor Patrick Henderson. There was no action after public meeting resumed other than adjournment.
Commissioner Jack Bower was absent from the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.