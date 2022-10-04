221008memorialhall

Atchison County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall might benefit from a portion of the county's American Rescue Plan Act funding.  

 Courtesy of Memorial Hall Revitalization Committee/Facebook

Atchison County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall is tagged to be one of the first county-owned properties to benefit from piece of the federal ARPA funds.

The county has been awarded more than $3.1 million by way of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 in federal funding to bring direct relief to cities, towns and village in the USA. The U.S. Department of the Treasury oversees the unprecedented program.

