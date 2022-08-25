taxsale

Multiple bidders were present for the 2021 Atchison County Tax Sale at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall in Atchison. The upcoming 2022 Atchison County Tax Sale is tentatively scheduled for early October at Memorial Hall. 

 Globe file photo

After months in the making a sale of eligible properties in Atchison County tax delinquency are planned to tentatively sell from the auction block this fall.

County Counselor Patrick Henderson told commissioners during their meeting Tuesday that judgement was granted Aug. 18 in Atchison County District Court to clear the way to sell properties and tax arrears to the county for a minimum of three years.

