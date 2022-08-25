After months in the making a sale of eligible properties in Atchison County tax delinquency are planned to tentatively sell from the auction block this fall.
County Counselor Patrick Henderson told commissioners during their meeting Tuesday that judgement was granted Aug. 18 in Atchison County District Court to clear the way to sell properties and tax arrears to the county for a minimum of three years.
Henderson said he expects the sale will likely be Wednesday, Oct. 5 a the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, 819 Commercial Street in Atchison.
As of Tuesday, there were about 30 parcels cleared to sell, Henderson said.
Between now and a few days prior to the sale date, delinquent tax payers can pay taxes owed in full, penalties, interest and court costs to redeem their properties and remove them from the sale list.
Henderson said he expects publication of the legal notice about the tax sale might be as early as Saturday.
The most recent county tax sale was April 21, 2021 when 43 parcels were presented for sale. That sale offered some properties that were actually eligible to sell the previous year, but the process was delayed due to the coronavirus interruption. A short time before last year's sale, the wheels were already in motion to prepare for the 2022 sale planned for early October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.