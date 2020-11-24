Effective Monday, Nov. 30, Atchison County will be limiting public access to Atchison County departments and offices to take preventative measures designed to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus illness.
"We are making arrangements to adjust services to be in the best interest of the employees and citizens of Atchison County," according to a statement from county officials.
Commissioners indicated they discussed the matter during their workshop session Tuesday, Nov. 24. It is similar to the closure recently announced within the past few weeks but is more restrictive.
Emergency Manager Wesley Lanter said all members of the public coming to the courthouse in person to conduct county business will be by appointment only. Persons who have court matters to tend to are to go to the north entrance of the courthouse along Parallel Street and state their business and wait for an escort to the proper court office or courtroom.
Information on the changes of services will be posted to the Atchison County website and Atchison County Facebook page as they become available. Read all orders, mandates and updates by logging on to atchisoncountyks.org.
There have been 804 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Atchison County. Please follow the Atchison County Health Department for official updates regarding COVID-19. Atchison County Courthouse: The north doors of the Atchison County Courthouse will be locked; citizens should call to make appointments with the offices needed. There is a drop box located at the north entrance of the courthouse for all documents that need dropped off. Please make sure all documents are in a secured envelope with the name of the department it should be delivered to. If you have any symptoms similar to the flu, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, please do not enter or make an appointment until symptoms have subsided and you have been fever-free for at least 72 hours. The directory of courthouse offices is as follows: Treasurer’s Office: 913-804-6050; Clerk’s Office: 913-804-6030; Register of Deeds Office: 913-804-6025; County Attorney’s Office: 913-804-6020; Appraiser’s Office: 913-804-6010; Human Resources: 913-804-6002; District Court: 913-804-6060; and Atchison County Sheriff’s Office: 913-804-6080.
Other Atchison County Internal Changes due to COVID-19 include:
*Road & Bridge -- is accepting appointments for in-person transactions. Please call the office at 913-804-6120 or email kglover@atcoks.org to make your appointment.
*The Solid Waste department (transfer station) will continue operations as normal, but walk-in traffic will be restricted to one customer at a time. If other customers are present please wait in your car until an opening is available. In the event of a shortage of department staff, the Effingham location might close for durations of time. There will be a posting of notification if the site closes.
*The Emergency Management office and both EMS station facilities in Atchison and Effingham will remain closed to the public. For EMS billing questions please call or email Jessica Housh, EMS Office Manager at 913-804-6150 or email her at jhoush@atcoks. For medical emergencies call 911. *Community Correction can be reached by calling 913-804-6110. • If you are required to check in with your probation officer or need assistance please call the office to schedule an appointment or for further instructions. If your call is not answered you need to leave your name and phone number or other contact information. The Community Corrections probation officers individual contact numbers are: Shelly Nelson -- 913-804-6112; Cathy Crockett -- 913-804-6113; Michael White -- 913-804-6114; and Cynthia Watkins -- 913-804-6115. Contact numbers for parole officers are: Candi Merrill -- 785-991-0268 and Kim McManus -- 785-991-0294.
The Board of Atchison County Commissioners, elected officials and appointed officials will be continuing to assess the situation and will provide updates and make changes as necessary. We apologize for any inconvenience this will cause the citizens of Atchison County, however, the health and safety of our employees and citizens are our priorities. Thank you for your cooperation in this ongoing situation. Atchison County Government would like to urge and encourage businesses and citizens to take active steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The health and safety of our community is our top priority. Take simple steps to prevent the spread of diseases by COVID-19 by: wear a mask; washing your hands; avoiding close contact with people who are sick; covering your coughs and sneezes; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; stay home when sick. Stay up to date with COVID-19 information by visiting: www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.
