Since mid-March in effort to lessen the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Atchison County offices and departments have mostly reopened their doors the public to conduct business.
County commissioners approved on Tuesday the re-opening. The north door of the courthouse opened Wednesday. The door will remain open between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Citizens who dare to enter are required to wear a mask or face covering. Corrections Officer Amber Lee is stationed in the main hallway on hand to register the public and thermometer to screen for COVID -19 symptoms. A limited number of citizens will be allowed in business offices at one time.
Some work will be completed by appointment at respective offices, such as title work in the County Treasurer’s Office, call 913-804- 6050 for questions or make appointments. Citizens are urged to renew vehicle registrations online at http://ikan.ks.gov; by mail to Atchison County Treasurer’s Office, 423 N. Fifth St., Atchison, Kansas 66002, or use drop box. After process renewals will be returned by mail.
County commissioners expect to virtually meet throughout the next two weeks. Zoom ID numbers are posted along with workshop and meeting agendas. Access agendas and more specific information on the county website at www.atchisoncountyks.org click on the Government tab and then click on Agenda and Minutes.
For more information concerning the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Atchison County, follow Atchison County Department and Atchison County Emergency Management Facebook pages for official updates concerning coronavirus matters.
To contact county offices directly call respective Atchison County office and departments at the following phone numbers: County Commissioners – 913-804-6020; Treasurer’s Office – 913-804-6050; County Clerk – 913-804-6030; Register of Deeds 913-804-6025; County Attorney – 913-804-6020; Appraiser’s Office – 913-804-6010; Human Resources – 913-804-6002; District Court – 913-804-6060; Road and Bridge and Noxious Weed sales – 913-804-6120 (call prior to coming to town); Emergency Management and EMS – 913-804-6150; (911 for emergencies); Sheriff’s Office—913-804-6080; Atchison Senior Village – 913-367-1905 (no non-essential visits at this time); Community Corrections – 913-804-6110 for appointments and instructions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.