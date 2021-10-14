Atchison County Clerk Michelle Phillips has announced that Atchison County Commission members have cancelled the regular workshop and business meeting Tuesday, Oct 19. Commissioners and multiple county department heads will be attending the annual Kansas Association of Counties Conference that day.
Philips said if a need arises, commissioners have reserved Thursday, Oct. 21 as the date for the chairman to call a special meeting. The deadline for department heads to request a meeting date is Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Commissioners have also moved their meeting date for the first week in November due to the 2022 General Election Day for local cities and school elections on Tuesday, Nov. 2 Phillips said. The morning workshop and afternoon meeting dates for that week of November have been tentatively rescheduled for Thursday, Nov. 4 at their regular times and place. Workshops usually commence at 9 a.m. and the meetings are at 1 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center, 10443 U.S. Highway 59, Atchison. The deadline to submit request appointments for the agenda of that week will be Tuesday, Nov.2, to do so contact the Clerk’s Office by calling 913-804-6030, or email mphillips@atcoks.org.
