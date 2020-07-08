A new leader will soon take over the helm at Atchison Senior Village, the county-run residential care facility.
John Rainbolt will start his new job on Monday, Aug. 3 to familiarize himself with the facility and operational duties at the facility from outgoing administrator Kinton Friend.
Commissioners unanimously approve Rainbolt’s hire on Tuesday, July 7. Chairman Jack Bower and Vice-chairman Eric Noll interviewed candidates for the job during the afternoon of June 8 in executive sessions recessed from a special meeting.
Human Resource Director Jamie Madison wrote in a press release to the Atchison Globe that Rainbolt joins the county’s administrative job force the more than 20 years of experience and is licensed in several states. Throughout the past several years Rainbolt has served as an interim nursing home administrator in Kansas, Iowa, Minnesota and currently Nebraska.
“He is looking forward to settling down in a permanent nursing home administrator role with his family and is looking forward to moving to Atchison and becoming a part of the community,” Madison wrote.
Friend gave commissioners notification of her intent to resign in early May. Friend is leaving in effort to return to Illinois and care for family members. She was appointed in February of 2019 to serve as the administrator at Sr. Village.
